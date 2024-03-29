Home

Soyanggang Skywalk to be renovated until mid-April

By Lee Si-jin

Published : March 29, 2024 - 14:21

Soyanggang Skywalk in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province (Chuncheon city) Soyanggang Skywalk in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province (Chuncheon city)

Soyanggang Skywalk, located in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, is scheduled to undergo partial renovation and maintenance starting on April 1.

Hoping to improve visitors' travel experiences and provide clear glass views, new transparent films will cover the Skywalk's glass floor, which extends for 156 meters of the 174-meter walking trail, according to Chuncheon city on Thursday.

Though travelers will be restricted from the area until April 10, Soyanggang Skywalk is set to reopen with extended operating hours.

Visitors will be able to enjoy night strolls until 9 p.m. starting from April 15.

The elevated walkway, extending over the Soyang River, has been one of the city’s iconic tourist attractions, beckoning visitors who wish to immerse themselves in panoramic views of the river and vibrant sunset.

While a circular plaza that serves as an observatory is a popular photo spot for tourists against the backdrop of the Soyang River, the leopard mandarin fish-shaped fountain entertains visitors with a small water show held at fixed intervals.

Admission to the Skywalk is priced at 2,000 won for all ages.

