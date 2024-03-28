[Drama Tour] Sewoon Shopping Center, home of Geumga Plaza in 'Vincenzo'

The cast of "Vincenzo" poses in front of the Sewoon-Cheonggye Shopping Mall. (tvN)

The Sewoon Shopping Center in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, was the main filming location for tvN's crime thriller series, "Vincenzo." (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Seoul may be a shopper’s paradise with its numerous mega shopping complexes spread throughout the city -- the Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, the beloved shopping district of Myeongdong in Jung-gu and Songpa-gu's Lotte World Tower & Mall, to name a few.

These shopping complexes and districts attract visitors of all ages with luxury brands, trendy dining spots and eye-catching pop-up stores, not only enriching the shopping experience for shoppers but also transforming the surrounding areas into commercial meccas.

Meanwhile, the Sewoon Shopping Center, the country’s first residential and commercial complex built in 1968, specializes in electronic goods. The shopping center had its heyday in the 1970s to 1980s when South Korean computer company TG Trigem, computer software company Hancom and other network services started trading in this building.

"Sewoon" is an abbreviation that means "the energy of the world gathers," and, as the name implies, Sewoon Shopping Center was once a go-to space for tech lovers and electronic product enthusiasts.

Though fancy shopping centers and e-commerce platforms have driven shoppers away from the Sewoon Shopping Center, the 56-year-old building has been transformed into an urban manufacturing center and an incubator for young entrepreneurs.

After being featured in the smash-hit crime series, “Vincenzo” (2021), starring Song Joong-ki, the old arcade has become an exciting destination for both local and international drama fans, beckoning them with its unique aesthetics and charm.

Hallways of Sewoon Shopping Center

The first impression of Sewoon Shopping Center may not be great.

This eight-story building is the complete opposite of the modern-day Korean shopping complex. It has no escalators, elevators, high ceilings, fancy lights or flashy signs.

Sewoon Shopping Center’s narrow hallways, where boxes are piled up and lights are sparsely installed, are more than enough to make visitors a little intimidated.

But, it is this dark, cold atmosphere that makes some content creators and passionate photographers pull out their cameras.