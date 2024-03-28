Home

  1. 1

    Hyundai Motor eyes 80,000 jobs, W68tr investment at home by 2026

  2. 2

    Korea enters full election mode

  3. 3

    Seoul bus drivers go on general strike, cause morning rush hour delays

  4. 4

    Immigrant woman stabbed to death by Korean husband

  5. 5

    Official campaigning kicks off for April 10 elections

  1. 6

    Dialogue hopes fade as doctors pick hard-liner as new head

  2. 7

    Coupang pledges W3tr to expand Rocket Delivery nationwide by 2027

  3. 8

    [Election Battlefield] Political novice to face off star politician in ‘swing district’

  4. 9

    Court upholds jail term for man who attempted to murder ex-girlfriend

  5. 10

    [Herald Interview] Son Suk-ku chooses to be swayed by others in navigating life

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : March 29, 2024 - 09:01

    • Link copied

“Spy x Family Code: White”

(Japan)

Opened March 20

Action/Comedy

Directed by Takashi Katagiri

Loid, a spy, decides to help his stepdaughter Anya, who holds supernatural power, win a cooking competition at Eden Academy by making the principal's favorite meal. It is the the only way to stop him from getting replaced in a new operation.

“Poor Things”

(US)

Opened March 6

Comedy

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Bella (Emma Stone), a Frankenstein-esque woman brought back from the dead through a brain transplant by scientist Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), runs off with a lawyer and becomes determined to stand for equality and liberation.

“Dune: Part Two”

(US)

Opened Feb. 28

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

In the year 10,191 on the planet Arrakis, Paul (Timothee Chalamet), the recently outcast heir to the throne of House Atreides, leads a resistance and finds a path to revenge against the emperor in what may become a holy war.

“Exhuma”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 22

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

A feng shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists come together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.

