[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Spy x Family Code: White”

(Japan)

Opened March 20

Action/Comedy

Directed by Takashi Katagiri

Loid, a spy, decides to help his stepdaughter Anya, who holds supernatural power, win a cooking competition at Eden Academy by making the principal's favorite meal. It is the the only way to stop him from getting replaced in a new operation.

“Poor Things”

(US)

Opened March 6

Comedy

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Bella (Emma Stone), a Frankenstein-esque woman brought back from the dead through a brain transplant by scientist Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), runs off with a lawyer and becomes determined to stand for equality and liberation.

“Dune: Part Two”

(US)

Opened Feb. 28

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

In the year 10,191 on the planet Arrakis, Paul (Timothee Chalamet), the recently outcast heir to the throne of House Atreides, leads a resistance and finds a path to revenge against the emperor in what may become a holy war.

“Exhuma”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 22

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

A feng shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists come together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.