[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
-
6
Dialogue hopes fade as doctors pick hard-liner as new head
-
7
Coupang pledges W3tr to expand Rocket Delivery nationwide by 2027
-
8
[Election Battlefield] Political novice to face off star politician in ‘swing district’
-
9
Court upholds jail term for man who attempted to murder ex-girlfriend
-
10
[Herald Interview] Son Suk-ku chooses to be swayed by others in navigating life
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : March 29, 2024 - 09:01
“Spy x Family Code: White”
(Japan)
Opened March 20
Action/Comedy
Directed by Takashi Katagiri
Loid, a spy, decides to help his stepdaughter Anya, who holds supernatural power, win a cooking competition at Eden Academy by making the principal's favorite meal. It is the the only way to stop him from getting replaced in a new operation.
“Poor Things”
(US)
Opened March 6
Comedy
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
Bella (Emma Stone), a Frankenstein-esque woman brought back from the dead through a brain transplant by scientist Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), runs off with a lawyer and becomes determined to stand for equality and liberation.
“Dune: Part Two”
(US)
Opened Feb. 28
Action/Sci-fi
Directed by Denis Villeneuve
In the year 10,191 on the planet Arrakis, Paul (Timothee Chalamet), the recently outcast heir to the throne of House Atreides, leads a resistance and finds a path to revenge against the emperor in what may become a holy war.
“Exhuma”
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 22
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Jang Jae-hyun
A feng shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists come together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.
More from Headlines
-
Korea enters full election mode
-
Yellow dust engulfs S. Korea, advisory alert issued
-
S. Korea to boost support for single-parent families