[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul offers wellness promotion

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, an urban oasis nestled on the slope of Seoul’s Namsan in central Seoul, presents “Season’s Moment,” a wellness program for those seeking an emotional refuge from a hectic life.

The package includes hand cream featuring spring scents like lime, yuzu and lavender and a QR code-printed postcard, allowing guests to enjoy a spring-themed music playlist.

Guests can relieve stress in the relaxation pool inside their rooms or order room service for a pizza and fried chicken set while enjoying the stunning cherry blossoms and N Seoul Tower.

“Season’s Moment” also includes breakfast, along with access to the indoor swimming pool and fitness center for two guests.

The package is priced from 610,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 2250-8000.

WE Hotel offers new package in May

WE Hotel, a premium health resort in Seogwipo, southern Jeju Island, is offering a new program for May, known as “Family Month” for being filled with family-oriented events including Children’s Day and Parents’ Day.

The “Dear Parents” package presents guests with a one-night stay in a superior room, the hotel’s special skin care and vouchers for traditional dining for two guests.

Visitors can use the hotel’s fitness center, outdoor jacuzzi and indoor and outdoor swimming pools as well.

Breakfast for two people is available if guests decide to stay longer than two nights.

The package, available from May 1 to 31, is priced from 420,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call WE hotel at (064) 730-1465.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo presents promotion for brides

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, presents the “Brighter Shower” bridal shower package for brides-to-be.

The package allows guests to host their bridal shower at the hotel’s top-floor Gallery Hall.

The deal includes a special roselight cake, made with raspberries and mascarpone cheese, a box of the hotel's chocolates for all guests, mouthwatering finger food and deserts, including roll sandwiches, macaroons, pizza fritta and more.

The package costs 1.5 million won.

For more information and reservations, call DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo at (031) 678-5549.

Glad Gangnam Coex Center unveils new lunch menu

The Glad Gangnam Coex Center, located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, has prepared a new menu at its izakaya restaurant Kappo Akii.

The new lunch menu includes a Japanese rice bowl with raw fish and fresh vegetables, an eel rice bowl and a sashimi set.

The lunch menu, which is available from noon to 2:30 p.m., is priced from 28,000 won to 45,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 6203-8660.

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils omakase-style food package

Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan, central Seoul, presents a new omakase-themed food promotion at its restaurant, 322 Sowol Ro, set to run through June 30.

Omakase is a Japanese style of dining where customers leave the selection of dishes entirely up to the chef.

The promotion offers a yakitori omakase, featuring 11 dishes that feature grilled chicken.

The omakase menu, priced at 120,000 won, is available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For inquiries, call (02) 797-1234.