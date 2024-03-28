[Graphic News] Only 1 out of 35 Korean commercial films had female director last year

Most Popular
Dialogue hopes fade as doctors pick hard-liner as new head
Coupang pledges W3tr to expand Rocket Delivery nationwide by 2027
[Election Battlefield] Political novice to face off star politician in 'swing district'
Court upholds jail term for man who attempted to murder ex-girlfriend
[Herald Interview] Son Suk-ku chooses to be swayed by others in navigating life
[Graphic News] Only 1 out of 35 Korean commercial films had female director last yearBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : March 29, 2024 - 08:01
Only one out of 35 Korean films with a major budget was directed by a female director last year, a report showed.
Action thriller “The Point Men,” directed by Yim Soon-rye, was the sole movie with a female director among the 35 commercial films with a production budget exceeding 3 billion won ($2.25 million), according to the report released by the Korean Film Council on the status of gender equality in the Korean film industry.
The state-run movie promotion agency has been publishing the report every year since 2017. The portion of female directors hit its lowest-ever figure last year.
The number of female producers stood at 22, or 23.9 percent; female lead actors were at nine, or 25.7 percent; and female screenwriters came to 12, or 21.8 percent. There were no female cinematographers. (Yonhap)
Korea enters full election mode
Yellow dust engulfs S. Korea, advisory alert issued
S. Korea to boost support for single-parent families