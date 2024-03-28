[Graphic News] Only 1 out of 35 Korean commercial films had female director last year

Only one out of 35 Korean films with a major budget was directed by a female director last year, a report showed.

Action thriller “The Point Men,” directed by Yim Soon-rye, was the sole movie with a female director among the 35 commercial films with a production budget exceeding 3 billion won ($2.25 million), according to the report released by the Korean Film Council on the status of gender equality in the Korean film industry.

The state-run movie promotion agency has been publishing the report every year since 2017. The portion of female directors hit its lowest-ever figure last year.

The number of female producers stood at 22, or 23.9 percent; female lead actors were at nine, or 25.7 percent; and female screenwriters came to 12, or 21.8 percent. There were no female cinematographers. (Yonhap)