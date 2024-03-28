Yellow dust advisories issued for parts of S. Korea

Most Popular
-
1
Hyundai Motor eyes 80,000 jobs, W68tr investment at home by 2026
-
2
Seoul bus drivers go on general strike, cause morning rush hour delays
-
3
Official campaigning kicks off for April 10 elections
-
4
Dialogue hopes fade as doctors pick hard-liner as new head
-
5
Coupang pledges W3tr to expand Rocket Delivery nationwide by 2027
Yellow dust advisories issued for parts of S. KoreaBy Yonhap
Published : March 28, 2024 - 21:46
The environment ministry said Thursday it has issued yellow dust advisories for parts of the country, including the greater Seoul area, as fine dust caused by sandstorms is expected to blanket the country.
The ministry said the advisories have been issued at the "attention" level, the lowest in its four-notch warning system, for the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon, South Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces as of 5 p.m.
The national weather agency said yellow dust has been detected at the country's western island of Baengnyeong as of 6 p.m., forecasting it will be observed across most parts of the country Thursday night.
Authorities expected fine dust to continue to affect the country through Saturday and advised people with respiratory illnesses, the elderly and children to stay indoors, and use masks when going outside when yellow dust levels are high. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korea enters full election mode
-
Korea misses out on global bond index boost
-
S. Korea to boost support for single-parent families