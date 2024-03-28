Kia EV9 wins world car of year

The Kia EV9 is displayed with the World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle of the Year trophies at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

The Kia EV9, an all-electric large sports utility vehicle, won the World Car of the Year on Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show, marking the third year in a row for South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group to take the prestigious award.

The EV9 beat out the EX30, Volvo’s electric subcompact crossover SUV, and the BYD Seal, a midsize sedan of the Chinese EV behemoth, to claim the highest honor. Kia’s electric SUV came out on top of the competition between 38 vehicles from all over the world.

“We are hugely honored that the 2024 EV9 has been named the World Car of the Year,” said Kia CEO Song Ho-sung.

“This triumph is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and design excellence. The Kia EV9’s continued success will drive us to keep delivering exceptional vehicles that redefine the driving experience for customers around the world.”

The automaker won the World Car of the Year awards with the Ioniq 5 in 2022 and the Ioniq 6 in 2023, continuing the winning streak of its EVs developed on the EV-dedicated platform E-GMP.

For the World Car of the Year awards, a jury of 100 distinguished international automotive journalists from 29 countries select the winners by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle.

On top of winning the most prominent honor, the EV9 took home the World Electric Vehicle of the Year award.

Donning Kia’s design philosophy of “Opposites United,” the EV9 is the brand’s first flagship electric SVU that features futuristic vibes, luxury and eco-friendliness.

The EV9 is equipped with a 99.8 kilowatt-hours battery that can drive up to 501 kilometers on a single charge. It also features 400-volt and 800-volt ultra-fast charging systems and vehicle-to-load technology that uses the car’s stored energy to power the dead batteries of external devices.

The latest triumphs for the EV9 added even more to its already impressive resume. The large electric SUV had won 17 awards before the World Car of the Year, including the 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award, German luxury car of the year and UK car of the year.

Thanks to the official launch of the three-row electric SUV in the North American market, Kia’s US branch saw its EV sales increase by 65 percent year-over-year through February.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group collected another accolade at the World Car of the Year awards as the Ioniq 5 N, Hyundai Motor Company’s high-performance EV, took the World Performance Car honor.

Based on high-performance four-wheel drive systems combined with the two electric motors under the hood, the Ioniq 5 N boasts a maximum horsepower of 650 and a maximum torque of 770 Newton meters if the N Grin mode is turned on. The N Grin mode gives a 10-second burst of maximized power and torque for launch control and overtaking.

If the N Grin mode is activated, the Ioniq 5 N can reach 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.4 seconds from a standstill. The EV can also reach a maximum speed of 260 kph.

With such high-performance technologies, the Ioniq 5 N received the Car of the Year awards from both the Korea Automobile Journalists Association and the Automobile Writers’ Association of Korea earlier this year.