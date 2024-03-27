[Herald Interview] Son Suk-ku chooses to be swayed by others in navigating life

Just weeks after appearing as a relentless detective in the Netflix original “A Killer Paradox,” actor Son Suk-ku met with reporters for the promotion of his new film “Troll Factory.”

“I haven’t rested a single day since the start of the year except for the public holiday in January,” Son told reporters in an interview in Seoul on Friday.

“I’m constantly tired. I wake up, go to work, back home and sleep. I have also opened my own agency and it needs to have some kind of a system so I needed to work on that as well,” he said.

For the actor, it has been a joy to shoot so many different dramas, whether playing a leading role or making a cameo. But now he says his view has changed a bit.

“Now I try to avoid multitasking. Before, I shot ‘A Killer Paradox,’ ‘D.P.’ and ‘Big Bet’ at the same time. I enjoyed doing several projects at the same time because I could compare the characters as I shot. But that is now physically demanding for me, as well as for my manager,” Son said.

Son, who turned 41 last month, is a late bloomer. He debuted through the short film “Nan Jian Wan Zi” in 2012, but it was only after “My Liberation Notes,” a 2022 drama series in which he played a mysterious stranger, Mr. Gu, that his acting career really took off.

Son noted that his latest character -- a journalist named Yim Sang-jin -- is very similar to himself.

In “Troll Factory,” Son portrays a passionate yet unlucky investigative reporter. He breaks news on the wrongdoings of the country’s biggest conglomerate, Manjin Group, but is sent home for six months following a suspension at work, after figuring out that Manjin had manipulated public opinion to bury Yim’s report.