[Graphic News] 90% of Korean workers perceive climate change as ‘serious’By Nam Kyung-don
Published : March 27, 2024 - 08:01
More than 90 percent of employed workers in Korea who took part in a recent survey said they consider current climate change to be serious.
Incruit, an employment agency, asked 743 workers about their perception of climate change, and 48.6 percent answered that they considered the situation to be “very serious” while 45 percent said it is “somewhat serious.”
As to why they consider climate change to be serious, 90.3 percent of respondents said that unseasonable weather, such as cold snaps and heat waves, influenced their answer.
Around 38 percent of respondents said they would reduce their use of disposable products to mitigate climate change. In comparison, around 30 percent and 20 percent said they would use public transportation and reduce their energy consumption, respectively.
