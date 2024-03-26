'Parasyte: The Grey' explores coexistence, nature of ties between individuals and organizations

Director Yeon Sang-ho, known for hit thriller series "Hellbound" and groundbreaking zombie flick "Train to Busan," said he aimed to explore the true meaning of coexistence and dynamics between individuals and organizations in "Parasyte: The Grey," his latest Netflix original series.

"Parasyte: The Grey" narrates the story of Jung Soo-in (Jeon So-nee), who is partially turned into a monster by an alien species that falls to Earth from outer space. Seol Gang-woo (Koo Kyo-hwan) becomes Jung's comrade in arms as he searches for his younger sister, who mysteriously disappears.

"Parasyte: The Grey" takes place within the universe of the popular Japanese manga series "Parasyte," written by Hitoshi Iwahaki. While the manga series focuses on the Parasytes' invasion of Japan, the drama series diverges completely from the manga plot, portraying the story that unfolds as the Parasytes invade South Korea.

Yeon said in "Parasyte: The Grey" he sought to challenge the audience with the question of what coexistence truly entails.

"I pondered whether there could be the possibility of coexistence between humans and creatures that are nonhuman, for humans," Yeon said in a press conference in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Tuesday.

Yeon said the series also explores the relationship between individuals and organizations.

"In the drama series, there appear a number of organizations such as police, organized gangsters and religious organizations," he said. "Organization is the result of coexistence for humans."

"I aimed to pose a question regarding the nature of the relationships between organizations and individuals living in Korean society," he added.