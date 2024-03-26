[Herald Interview] Indonesia, Korea can bridge global AI divide, says vice-minister

Nezar Patria, the Indonesian vice minister of communications and informatics speaks in an interview at COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on March 18. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)

Nezar Patria, the Indonesian vice minister of communications and informatics, called for a bilateral partnership with South Korea to bridge the global artificial intelligence gap.

The influence of Western values perpetuates an AI divide and leads to the concentration of economic and social benefits in specific regions of the Global North, he said, citing the 2023 World Economic Forum report.

The report underscores the potential of AI to boost economic growth while noting the geographical concentration of its benefits in the Global North.

“AI sometimes wields a certain value from the Western perspective, so when it produces hallucinations or bias, it could bring us to discrimination and misunderstanding,” he said.

If adopting Asian values into AI, such conflicting perspectives caused by the technology divide can be addressed, he added.

“To address the AI divide, it is essential to propose an Asian value as an alternative for developing AI,” Patria told The Korea Herald.