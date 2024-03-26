Med student hike, a must for competent regional hospitals: Yoon

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday reiterated his stance that the medical school expansion plan is a prerequisite for improving the quality of care at regional hospitals.

At a Cabinet meeting held in his office Tuesday, Yoon said the plan to increase the school quota by 2,000 to 5,058 starting 2025 -- confirmed on March 20 -- is "a minimum requirement" to address the doctor shortage and improve the medical system, especially in remote areas.

Under the plan, the students admitted to school in 2025 will be eligible to work at a hospital six years later.

"The government will use the medical school quota hike as a chance to establish competent regional hospitals," Yoon said.

"I've repeatedly stressed that strong medical and educational (infrastructure) will lay the basis for the livability of those living in remote areas, thereby enabling rebalancing of the national economic growth. ... The equity gap in terms of access to basic social services shall be removed to make the country sustainable."

Secondary general hospitals will also be created in regional areas so they can provide essential health care, and these general hospitals will establish coordination with tertiary general university hospitals, according to Yoon.

Yoon also promised to provide more support for trainee doctors who received training at regional university hospitals in seeking a job in the region they studied. Moreover, medical schools in non-urban regions will give those who finished their secondary education there a greater chance of admission, by allocating a 60 percent quota, up from the current 40 percent.

"Those graduating from medical schools in regional areas are likely to get employed in non-metropolitan regions," Yoon said. He added that research and statistics prove it, but he did not elaborate on the details.

"We will create an environment in which those who graduated from regional medical universities would not have to come to medical schools in metropolitan areas to continue their medical training."