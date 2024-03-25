Professors tender resignations despite Seoul’s offer of dialogue

Medical professors at Yonsei University hold signs that read, “(We) want to return to patients (left)” and that the “court should stop carrying out improper administration initiatives” in protest against the government’s expansion plan, Monday. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

Medical professors on Monday said they would proceed with their plan of tendering their resignations, a day after the ruling party chief offered to open a dialogue between the government and the medical community.

Announcing the plan, the Medical Professors Association of Korea said the government’s unilateral decision to raise the admission quota and allocate new student seats led to the resignations.

“The discussions regarding the quota are scientific, so I knew I wouldn’t be able to delve deeply into the topic with (Han Dong-hoon) and also because it’s the government’s policy,” said Kim Chang-soo, a preventative medicine and public health professor at Yonsei University who heads the association, during a press briefing held at the Yonsei Medical Center in Seoul.

“Our position remains unchanged. (Medical professors) are willing to engage in talks with the government only if it scraps the planned hike,” he noted.

Kim also said medical professors are “quitting in droves,” saying he respects and supports their decisions.

“The emergency committee of professors at each medical school has decided to submit their resignations starting today. As far as I know, most of the medical professors (at 40 medical schools) have decided to resign,” Kim told reporters.

“Increasing the medical school enrollment quota will not only ruin the quality of medical education but also (lead to the) collapse of our country’s high-quality medical system,” Kim said.

The government, however, described the move as a show of the “medical circle’s will to engage in talks with the government,” vowing to hold talks with the medical community as soon as possible. The government also said that relevant ministries have begun working-level preparations.

“Now is the time (for medical professors) to join in talks (with the government) to create a better health care system,” Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong was quoted as saying during a government response meeting.