Seoul NGO to hold English speech contest for NK refugees at Harvard

Freedom Speakers International, a Seoul-based NGO that supports North Korean refugees in South Korea, will hold its 19th English speech contest at Harvard University on April 13.

Held two times every year since 2015, under the theme "I am from North Korea," this year's event marks the first time the contest takes place outside of South Korea. By holding the event at Harvard University, the organization hopes to help North Korean defectors improve their English speaking skills and recognize themselves as global citizens while providing these "potential global leaders" with the opportunity to inform Harvard students about the reality of North Korea and issues surrounding the refugees.

Founded in 2013 by Casey Lartigue and Lee Eun-koo, FSI focuses on empowering North Korean speakers to tell their stories to the international community in English. They support North Korean refugees through opportunities to speak on international stages and create English publications. Currently, more than 30 North Koreans are actively speaking out in the international community with FSI.

For the April event, Harvard University officials will participate as judges. Harvard students will also act as promoters to encourage students on campus to participate by running various events such as photo booths.

On the day of the event, Park Eunmi, who has published two books in the United States and is working as an influencer, will have Q&A sessions with Harvard students.