[Photo News] Lotte's EV push

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin (center) visits a new EV charger production plant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, on Monday. The plant, operated by EVSIS, a subsidiary of Lotte Innovate, an IT solutions unit, has an annual production capacity of 20,000 units. Lotte aims to nurture the EV charger business together with other future mobility businesses as its new growth drivers. (Lotte Group)