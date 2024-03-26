[Photo News] Lotte's EV push

Most Popular
[Photo News] Lotte's EV pushBy Korea Herald
Published : March 26, 2024 - 14:30
Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin (center) visits a new EV charger production plant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, on Monday. The plant, operated by EVSIS, a subsidiary of Lotte Innovate, an IT solutions unit, has an annual production capacity of 20,000 units. Lotte aims to nurture the EV charger business together with other future mobility businesses as its new growth drivers. (Lotte Group)

Korea Herald

Articles by Korea Herald
