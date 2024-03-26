Chilsung Cider wins global acclaim

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., the beverage arm of the South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group, said Tuesday its flagship product, Chilsung Cider, has received global recognition for its high-quality taste.

Chilsung Cider was honored with the superior taste award, receiving three stars, the highest distinction in the soft drink category, from the Brussels-based International Taste Institute, the company said.

Judged on five criteria including first impression, appearance, aroma, taste, and aftertaste, Lotte's Chilsung Cider scored 91.4 points.

The International Taste Institute, established in 2005, specializes in the evaluation and certification of consumer food and drink products. Its jury is composed of 200 professional taste experts from more than 20 countries.

Chilsung Cider, known for its lemon-lime flavor, has been a favorite among South Korean consumers for decades, often incorporated into various recipes such as fruit punch and even kimchi.

Since its debut in 1950, the carbonated beverage has earned a special place in the hearts of Koreans, particularly those in their 40s and 50s who like to pair it with snacks such as gimbap and boiled eggs.

In response to the growing demand among younger consumers for sugar-free beverages, Lotte Chilsung has introduced different versions of Chilsung Cider. This includes Chilsung Cider Zero, which was launched in 2021, and Chilsung Cider Zero Blue Lime, featuring an enhanced lime scent, introduced in 2023.

"We have endeavored to maintain the refreshing essence of Chilsung Cider and establish it as a leading soft drink brand in Korea," said a Lotte Chilsung official.

"In line with the dynamic changes in the beverage industry, Lotte Chilsung aims to enhance consumer appeal through marketing efforts centered around the refreshing brand image."