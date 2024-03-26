Hotline opens to protect medical students from peer bullying

Education Minister Lee Ju-ho (second from left) speaks during an online meeting on Friday, with the presidents of universities that operate medical schools. (Yonhap)

The education ministry opened a hotline on Tuesday to protect medical students wanting to return to classes from peer bullying from other students boycotting classes in protest of the government's increase of the medical school quota.

The move came amid reported cases of medical students unwillingly joining the ongoing collective action of boycotting or staying away from classes due to coercion or threats of future disadvantages by protesting students or student groups.

Nearly half of the country's medical school students have filed for leave of absence, and classes have been boycotted at many medical schools nationwide as part of protest against the government's decision to add 2,000 more medical school admission seats starting next year.

The hotline will gather reports from medical students hesitant to return to classes due to coercion or those who experienced related difficulties after returning to classes. (Yonhap)