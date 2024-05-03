Hugel to develop next-generation botulinum toxin product

Hugel has started its development of new botulinum toxin products using a botulinum toxin type that has a faster onset and shorter duration of effect, the aesthetics firm said Friday.

According to Hugel, botulinum neurotoxins that are currently used for therapeutic and cosmetic applications have been botulinum neurotoxin type A and B. The onset of action of botulinum toxin A, which is most widely used for cosmetic applications, ranges from three to seven days, while its therapeutic effect usually lasts around three six months.

On the other hand, the onset of botulinum neurotoxin type E’s clinical effect is within 24 hours, with a duration ranging from two to four weeks.

Hugel said new products using type-E botulinum neurotoxin are suitable for aesthetic applications where fast onset and short duration of effect are desirable. "They can appeal to patients and consumers who desire faster results," an official from Hugel said.

“Research has shown that botulinum neurotoxin type E can be used also in therapeutic applications,” the official added. "The company will speed up its development of the new botulinum toxin that has a high commercial potential."

With the development of botulinum neurotoxin type E, Hugel aims to seek a new growth engine for the future, it said. To date, no botulinum neurotoxin type E product has yet been commercialized.

To accelerate its development of new botulinum products, Hugel recently signed an agreement with a US-based botulinum toxin research firm. Hugel’s research involving botulinum neurotoxin type E will be conducted at its US partner’s research facility in the US, the company added.

Hugel, however, said it cannot unveil the name of its partner or other details regarding the contract due to a confidentiality agreement.