[Graphic News] US adults doubt mental capability of Biden, Trump

[Graphic News] US adults doubt mental capability of Biden, TrumpBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : March 26, 2024 - 08:01
A poll found that a significant share of US adults doubt the mental capabilities of 81-year-old President Joe Biden and 77-year-old Donald Trump, the former president and current Republican front-runner in what is set to be a rematch of the 2020 election.
More than 6 in 10 (63 percent) said they’re not very or not at all confident in Biden’s mental capabilities to serve effectively as president. A similar but slightly smaller share (57 percent) said that Trump lacks the memory and acuity for the job.
The findings from a Feb. 22-26 survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research pointed to a tough presidential election in which issues such as age and mental competence could be more prevalent than in any other political contest in modern times. (AP)
