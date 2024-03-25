Cambodia calls for cultural diplomacy on National Culture Day

Cambodian Ambassador to Korea Chring Botumrangsay speaks at National Culture Day at Cheonggye Plaza in Jongno-gu, Seoul on Sunday. (Cambodian Embassy in Seoul)

The Cambodian Embassy called for cultural diplomacy to enhance cooperation, hosting its National Culture Day on Sunday.

Marked each year on March 3, Cambodia’s National Culture Day showcases the resilience and richness of Cambodian heritage.

Delivering remarks at the event, Cambodian Ambassador Chring Botumrangsay paid homage to generations who have preserved and cherished Cambodian traditions, passing them down through the ages with love and reverence.

“In a world shaped by rapid change and transformation, it is the energy, creativity and passion of our youth that propel us forward, infusing our cultural heritage with renewed vitality and relevance," she said, explaining the theme of the event that highlighted role of the younger generation to rejuvenate cultural heritage.

"Youth for National Culture resonates deeply with the spirit of our times,” she stressed.