[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈전쟁, 군사〉

1. belligerent [bəlídʒərənt] 호전적인

국가가 전쟁 중이거나 사람의 태도가 호전적임을 표현하는 단어다. belligerent의 bel, ‘반역자’라는 의미인 rebel의 bel, 전쟁 전후를 뜻하는 antebellum, postbellum의 bel은 어원이 같다. 모두 ‘전쟁’이라는 의미를 담고 있다.

Due to the belligerent attitude of the fans in the stadium, the game was postponed indefinitely.

경기장에 모인 팬들의 호전적인 태도 때문에 경기는 무기한 연기되었다.

● 한국 사람들은 지난 50년간 북한의 호전적인 표현을 똑같이 들어왔다.

South Koreans have been hearing the same belligerent rhetoric from North Korea over the past 50 years.

2. disarmament [disɑ́ːrməmənt] 군비 축소

dis(not, away의 의미)+armament(‘무기’를 뜻하는 arm에서 유래)로 이뤄져, ‘군비 축소’를 의미한다.

Opponents of nuclear disarmament argue that it would undermine deterrence and make the world less safe.

핵무기 축소에 반대하는 사람들은 군비 축소로 억제력이 약화되어 세계가 더 위험해진다고 주장한다.

● 그 국제회의가 다자간 군비 축소의 토대를 마련했다.

The international conference laid the groundwork for multilateral disarmament.

〈건축, 시설, 설비, 장치〉

1. amenities [əménətiz] (복수로 쓰여서) 편의시설

‘사랑’을 뜻하는 amare가 어원이다. 쾌적함이나 즐거움을 뜻하기도 하지만, 보통 복수형으로 호 텔 등의 ‘편의시설’을 의미한다.

The five-star hotel's amenities include a 9-hole golf course, a state-of-the-art fitness center and an executive concierge.

그 5성급 호텔의 편의시설은 9홀 골프 코스와 최신 피트니스 센터 그리고 임원 전용 안내 서비스를 포함한다.

● 캠핑장은 가족 관광객들을 위한 편의 시설에 중점을 두고 있다.

The camping site has focused on introducing family-friendly amenities.

2. arena [əríːnə] 경기장, 무대

원래 검투사들의 결투가 벌어지던 경기장을 말하는데, 일반적인 경기장이나 공연장을 지칭하기도 한다. 비유적으로 정치 무대, 비즈니스 무대 등 치열한 경쟁이 펼쳐지는 ‘장’을 표현할 때 쓰는 단어다.

Globalization has created an ever-expanding international business arena.

세계화는 국제 비즈니스 무대의 지속적인 확장을 가져왔다.

● 그는 20년 동안의 교수직을 접고 정치무대에 발을 내딛기로 결정했다.

He decided to wrap up his 20-year career as a professor and enter the political arena.

3. citadel [sítədèl] 성채, 요새

city와 어원이 같다. 원래 도시의 주민이 피신하던 성채를 의미하지만, 비유적으로 어떤 가치를 지키는 보루나 요새를 뜻한다.

Today, the United States, once the citadel of capitalism, is a“mixed economy” with significant government influence.

오늘날 자본주의의 보루라 일컬어지던 미국도 정부가 큰 영향을 미치는‘혼합 경제’이다.

● 자유무역의 보루였던 영국에서도 제1차 세계대전의 여파로 보호주의 관세가 부과되었다.

Even in Britain, normally a citadel of free trade, protectionist tariffs were installed in the aftermath of World War I.

4. cubicle [kjúːbikl] 사무실의 파티션

흔히 ‘파티션’이라고 부르는, 칸막이로 구분된 사무실의 좁은 공간을 말한다. 답답한 사무실을 묘사적으로 설명할 때 쓰는 단어다.

Human beings were not meant to sit in little cubicles staring at computer screens all day.

인간은 좁은 사무실에 앉아서 하루 종일 컴퓨터 모니터를 보도록 태어나지는 않았는데 말야.

● 사무실 좁은 구석에서 일을 하자니 도시가 다 보이는 사무실이 있었으면 했다.

Working in a small cubicle made me yearn for an office with a view of the city.

5. debris [dəbríː] 파편, 잔해

de(away)+bris(break의 의미)로 구성된 단어로, 파괴된 후 남은 잔해를 뜻한다.

The clean-up crews shoveled the debris from the storm - roof shingles, branches, broken glass - into huge dumpsters.

잔해 처리반은 지붕을 덮은 널판, 나뭇가지, 깨진 유리 등 태풍으로 인한 잔해들을 큰 트럭으로 퍼날랐다.

● 인터넷으로 팔기 위해 세계 무역센터 잔해를 모은 사람들은 정말 이해가 가지 않는다.

It’s hard to understand the people who were collecting World Trade Center debris in order to sell them on the Internet.