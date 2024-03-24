[Graphic News] Istanbul named world’s most visited city

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Fatphobia pervasive in Korea
-
2
Rumors of Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating swirl after social media post
-
3
Competition heats up in HBM market as Nvidia endorses Samsung chip
-
4
[News Analysis] S. Korea's medical crisis: no end in sight
-
5
‘If Trump wins, Yoon may be pushed aside in US talks with North Korea’
-
6
Yoon calls for flexible ways to process suspension of medical licenses
-
7
Health care standoff to worsen amid looming resignations by med professors
-
8
Govt. told to reward, not penalize, parental leave takers
-
9
Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'
-
10
2 out of 3 workers in small business took less than 6 days off last year
[Graphic News] Istanbul named world’s most visited cityBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : March 25, 2024 - 08:01
International travel has continued to make a strong recovery in 2023 with 38 percent growth in terms of overseas trips, projected to reach 1.3 billion by the end of the year.
Istanbul tops the list with 20.2 million international arrivals in 2023. The city saw a 26 percent year-over-year visitor growth from 2022 to 2023, according to Euromonitor International.
London came in the second spot followed by Dubai, Antalya and Paris.
Wealth of dazzling cultural sites and crossover of Asian and European culture are cited as a factor in the surge in Istanbul tourists.
Hong Kong (2495 percent) and Bangkok (142 percent) saw the biggest year-on-year growth in international arrivals as they were among the last to reopen after the pandemic.
More from Headlines
-
Health minister vows to swiftly hold talks with medical community
-
HBM market heats up as Nvidia endorses Samsung chip
-
Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'