Late cold snap leaves blossom festivals without blooms

A festivalgoer takes photos of cherry blossom buds at Jinhae Gunhangje Festival at Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on March 23. (Yonhap)

One of South Korea’s iconic cherry blossom festivals, opened Saturday in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, but the cherry blossoms were still days away from coming into full bloom.

According to a Changwon City official, the city moved up the opening date for its cherry blossom festival, Jinhae Gunhangje Festival, believing the mild winter might cause flowers to bloom early.

But, the lack of sunny days and a cold snap in early March deterred the cherry blossoms from flowering.

The town's trees have yet to turn a powdery pink, but the festival venues were filled with visitors Saturday who wished to capture the spring moment with their families and friends.

Visitors are asked to park their cars and take free shuttle buses from four different bus stations -- Ungcheon Elementary School, Gongda-ro, Doosan Volvo-ro, and Inui-dong -- to get to the festival area.