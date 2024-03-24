BTS V hits high mark with ‘Fri(end)s’

V of BTS continues to break records with “Fri(end)s,” even as he serves in the military.

“Fri(end)s,” released in March 2024, ranked No. 13 on the Top 100 Official Singles Chart as of March 22. The UK's biggest song data platform runs the chart, Official Charts Company, based on audio and video streams, downloads and sales volume for CDs and vinyl.

V bested his own top placement for “Slow Dancing,” the lead track of his first album, “Layover.” The song ranked No. 24 a week after its release in September last year.

“Fri(end)s” also topped the Official Singles Downloads Chart and landed at No. 2 on the Official Singles Sales Chart.

Meanwhile, "One of the Girls," on which Jennie of the girl group Blackpink collaborated with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, extended its stay to 17 weeks on the Top 100 Official Singles Chart. "One of the Girls" appeared in the fourth episode of the HBO series “The Idol,” in which Jennie also stars.

Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" has been on the chart for 87 weeks, currently ranking at No. 66, down nine spots from the previous week.