Hybe to file complaint against Ador executives

K-pop powerhouse Hybe announced that it will file a complaint against sublabel Ador CEO Min Hee-jin and other executives on the charge of breach of trust on Thursday.

In a statement, Hybe said that through the audit of Ador that began Monday, it has obtained concrete evidence of a plan led by Min to seize control of the sublabel, which manages popular girl group NewJeans.

Hybe said one of the people subject to the audit has submitted evidence proving the alleged attempts of Ador executives to take over the sublabel. The evidence includes their attempts to contact external investors and the audit subject has also admitted that documents aimed at attacking Hybe were also drafted, Hybe said.

Hybe also said that it has identified instances where Min instructed the Ador management to pressure Hybe into selling its stake in Ador. The company further stated that evidence of discussions on specific methods such as prematurely terminating the exclusive contract with NewJeans and nullifying contracts between Min and Hybe has been found.

Furthermore, documents containing ideas opposing Hybe and seeking independent actions, titled "Project 1945" – which seems to imply the year of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule – were discovered. According to media reports, these documents contained complaints by Min, such as the alleged copying of NewJeans's concept and choreography by Illit, a new girl group created by another Hybe sublabel Belift Lab.

Hybe also said that it obtained a statement from one of the audit subjects saying that the expression, "ultimately leave Hybe," found in a report was written based on a statement made by Min.

Hybe CEO Park Ji-won expressed regret regarding the dispute, stating, "We apologize for the concerns caused by the events that occurred during the process of advancing the multilabel system." He further pledged to spare no effort in providing psychological care and other support for NewJeans members.