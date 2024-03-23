Two suspects in Moscow attack detained after car chase: lawmaker

Most Popular
Two suspects in Moscow attack detained after car chase: lawmakerBy Reuters
Published : March 23, 2024 - 16:43
Two people suspected of carrying out a deadly attack near Moscow on Friday have been detained in Russia's Bryansk region following a car chase, lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram on Saturday.
Other suspects fled into a nearby forest on foot, Khinshtein said.
Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow on Friday, killing at least 60 people and injuring 145 in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.
