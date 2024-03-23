Two suspects in Moscow attack detained after car chase: lawmaker

A law enforcement officer patrols the scene of the gun attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on Saturday. (AFP-Yonhap)

Two people suspected of carrying out a deadly attack near Moscow on Friday have been detained in Russia's Bryansk region following a car chase, lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram on Saturday.

Other suspects fled into a nearby forest on foot, Khinshtein said.

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow on Friday, killing at least 60 people and injuring 145 in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.