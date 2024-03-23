Home

No Korean victims reported from Russian concert shooting

By Yonhap

Published : March 23, 2024 - 12:07

Fire rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, on Friday. (EPA-Yonhap) Fire rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, on Friday. (EPA-Yonhap)

No Korean injuries or deaths have been reported from the shooting attack at a concert venue in Moscow, which claimed the lives of at least 60 people, according to the Korean Embassy in Russia on Saturday.

Gunmen opened fire at the venue, resulting in over 60 fatalities and more than 100 injuries in the Russian capital Friday, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility.

"Through local media reports and Korean community organizations, we are assessing whether any of our citizens have been affected," the embassy said.

The embassy also added that they will continue to monitor the situation regarding Korean casualties and a safety advisory notice has been sent out to members of the Korean community urging caution.

As of last year, an estimated 3,600 Koreans are believed to reside in Russia.

