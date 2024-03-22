Police praise landfill worker for returning W29m to owner

Most Popular
-
1
US official notes Korean firms' move not to sell used chip equipment to China as 'encouraging'
-
2
Police officer arrested on suspicion of leaking drug probe info over late actor Lee Sun-kyun
-
3
Doctors split over allocation plan
-
4
Seoul rises one spot to 10th in Global Financial Centres Index
-
5
[Robert J. Fouser] Seoul as a multilingual city
-
6
Korean Air to sign $13.7 bln deal to buy 33 Airbus A350 jets
-
7
Govt. agencies probed for alleged neglect in NK guard post verification
-
8
Attorney who defended sex criminals withdraws Democratic Party candidacy
-
9
Congenital diseases of children born from mothers working at Samsung recognized as industrial accidents
-
10
‘Love you, darling’: Last message sent by captain found in ship's wreckage
Police praise landfill worker for returning W29m to ownerBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : March 23, 2024 - 16:01
A worker at Sudokwon Landfill Site was heralded by Incheon Seobu Police Station on Wednesday for reporting bundles of banknotes found at the landfill in Incheon, aiding police in finding the owner of the money.
Park Jae-geun found 29 million won ($21,700) at the landfill on Feb. 1 while burying waste, according to local media.
Park is an employee of a subcontractor of Sudokwon Landfill Site Management Corp., the landfill’s operator, and has worked in the field for more than 30 years.
Some of the money was found scattered, but as he spotted two plastic bags filled with bundles of 50,000 won notes, Park gathered the money and reported it to police, in accordance with the rules of the site’s operator.
Using receipts found with the bags, Incheon Seobu Police Station was able to find the money's owner.
Park said it was his duty to report it, expressing gratitude for compliments from police in an interview with local media.
He added that he felt fortunate to find the bags of money in this case, as some mistakenly discarded cherished articles have been buried without being found, though he had searched for them following heartfelt requests.
More from Headlines
-
All 5 games sell out on 1st day of new KBO season
-
253 candidates sign up for 46 proportional seats in parliamentary elections
-
Govt. told to reward, not penalize, parental leave takers