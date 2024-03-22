Police praise landfill worker for returning W29m to owner

Park Jae-geun (right) poses Wednesday after being awarded a prize from Incheon Seobu Police Station at the office of Sudokwon Landfill Site Management Corp. in Incheon. (SLC)

A worker at Sudokwon Landfill Site was heralded by Incheon Seobu Police Station on Wednesday for reporting bundles of banknotes found at the landfill in Incheon, aiding police in finding the owner of the money.

Park Jae-geun found 29 million won ($21,700) at the landfill on Feb. 1 while burying waste, according to local media.

Park is an employee of a subcontractor of Sudokwon Landfill Site Management Corp., the landfill’s operator, and has worked in the field for more than 30 years.

Some of the money was found scattered, but as he spotted two plastic bags filled with bundles of 50,000 won notes, Park gathered the money and reported it to police, in accordance with the rules of the site’s operator.