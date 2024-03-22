Hybe artists ready to return in April

Most Popular
Hybe artists ready to return in AprilBy Hong Yoo
Published : March 22, 2024 - 12:02
K-pop powerhouse Hybe has a roster of artists waiting to make spring that much sweeter, beginning with J-Hope of BTS releasing a special album on March 29, followed by TXT on April 1 and Boynextdoor on April 15.
J-Hope is also set to release a documentary series, “Hope on the Street,” on March 28, a day before the release of “Hope on the Street Vol. 1.”
The documentary series comes in six episodes that show J-Hope visiting Osaka in Japan, Paris, New York and his hometown of Gwangju to connect and collaborate with local street dancers.
J-Hope’s street dance-inspired album is led by “Neuron,” for which he collaborated with Gaeko of hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo as well as legendary hip-hop and R&B singer Yoon Mi-rae.
TXT is to release its sixth EP, “Minisode 3: Tomorrow,” on April 1.
Prior to the album release, the group has been releasing a bevy of teasers. In the most recent "romantic" concept clip, Yeonjun styles himself as “lost Romeo,” whispering sweet nothings to eagerly awaiting fans.
Next up is Boynextdoor, the K-pop boy band produced by Zico, returning to the music scene on April 15 with its second EP, “How?”
The album continues the story of first love following the group’s debut single, “Who!” and first EP, “Why.”
Meanwhile, Boynextdoor landed on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the first EP “Why,” debuting at No. 162 in September last year.
