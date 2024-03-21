[What to Stream] 3 romance films to set spring hearts a-flutter

Most Popular
[What to Stream] 3 romance films to set spring hearts a-flutterBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : March 23, 2024 - 16:01
As the flowers begin to bloom and the days get longer, springtime brings with it a perfect opportunity to indulge in the heartwarming world of romance films. With its association with renewal and new beginnings, the season sets a fitting backdrop for tales of love and connection.
This weekend, snuggle up with widely beloved romance films and savor the delights of spring.
"Magic in the Moonlight" on Tving
Woody Allen's "Magic in the Moonlight" (2014) is a romantic comedy set in the 1920s French Riviera, where renowned illusionist Stanley Crawford (played by Colin Firth) is asked by a friend to expose a young spiritual medium named Sophie (played by Emma Stone) as a fraud.
Stanley, a skeptic, sets out to debunk Sophie's abilities but finds himself captivated by her charm and authenticity.
As he spends more time with Sophie, Stanley's skepticism begins to wane, and he starts to believe in the possibility of her supernatural talents. However, as their relationship deepens, Stanley struggles to reconcile his rational beliefs with his growing feelings for Sophie.
Combining elements of romance, comedy and a touch of mystery, the film explores themes of skepticism and the nature of love as Stanley grapples with his own convictions and feelings towards Sophie.
"Set It Up" on Netflix
In "Set It Up" by director Claire Scanlon, Harper (played by Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (played by Glen Powell) are two overworked assistants who hatch a plan to set up their demanding bosses, hoping it will give them more free time.
As they orchestrate situations to bring their bosses together, Harper and Charlie find themselves spending more time with each other and developing feelings.
Despite their growing attraction, they initially try to deny their emotions to stay focused on their goal. However, their efforts to manipulate their bosses' relationship lead to unexpected complications and challenges. Along the way, Harper and Charlie confront their own ambitions, priorities and the true nature of their feelings for each other.
Ultimately, "Set It Up" is a charming romantic comedy that combines humor and romance to deliver a heartwarming story about love and self-discovery.
"Emma" on Watcha
"Emma" is a 2020 comedy-drama film by Autumn de Wilde based on Jane Austen's novel of the same name. Set in 19th-century England, it follows the misadventures of Emma Woodhouse, a young woman who sees herself as a matchmaker.
Despite her good intentions, Emma's matchmaking often leads to humorous misunderstandings and complications.
As she meddles in the romantic lives of others, Emma finds herself entangled in her own love interests. Throughout the movie, Emma navigates through her feelings while learning valuable lessons about love and friendship.
Anchored by Anya Taylor-Joy's portrayal of Emma, the film offers a fresh, visually stunning adaptation of Austen's beloved novel and provides a charming portrayal of Regency-era society.
