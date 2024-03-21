[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo offers K-pop class

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is hosting the K-pop Dance Class for guests in March and April.

Though the dance program is open to all DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo guests, just 20 participants are permitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The K-pop Dance Class is held at the hotel’s GX Room every Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by a parent.

For more information and reservations, call the hotel’s reception desk at (031) 678-5651.

Glad Gangnam Coex Center unveils new lunch menu

The Glad Gangnam Coex Center, located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, has prepared a new menu at its izakaya restaurant Kappo Akii.

The new lunch menu includes a Japanese rice bowl with raw fish and fresh vegetables, an eel rice bowl and a sashimi set.

Prices on the lunch menu, which is available from noon to 2:30 p.m., range from 28,000 won to 45,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 6203-8660.

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel welcomes spring

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Incheon’s Songdo-dong, presents the “Blooming Viewcance” package to officially welcome the new season.

The promotion includes a one-night stay in a deluxe or club room, a special wine set and a 50 percent discount on freshly baked goods at the hotel bakery Haute Patisserie.

Visitors with young children or dogs can rent the WonderFold wagon from the hotel for free as well.

The spring-themed package runs through May 31. The deluxe room package is priced at 250,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (032) 835-1000.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong unveils gourmet promotion

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong, located in one of Seoul’s main tourist districts Myeong-dong, is offering a special gourmet package it is calling “Savour the Gourmet” for the spring season.

The package includes a one-night stay in a deluxe king or deluxe double room, use of the indoor swimming pool and fitness center, Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong’s signature towel and a food and beverage voucher worth 50,000 won, which can be used across outlets in Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong.

Prices for the package begin at 365,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 2184-7000.

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils omakase-style food package

Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan, central Seoul, presents a new omakase-themed food promotion at its restaurant 322 Sowol Ro, which is set to run through June 30.

Omakase is a Japanese style of dining where customers leave the selection of dishes entirely up to the chef.

The promotion offers a yakitori omakase, featuring 11 dishes that feature grilled chicken.

The omakase menu, priced at 120,000 won, is available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For inquiries, call (02) 797-1234.