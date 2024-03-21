Samsung Display to pay out dividends for 1st time

Samsung Display Co. said Thursday it will pay out dividends for the first time since its establishment in 2012, a move that will lead its parent company Samsung Electronics Co. to receive about 5.6 trillion won ($4.2 billion) in dividends.

At a shareholders' meeting Tuesday, Samsung Display decided to deliver 25,400 won per share in dividends totaling 6.65 trillion won, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Samsung Electronics is the top shareholder of Samsung Display with an 84.8 percent stake. The dividends that South Korea's tech giant will receive are estimated at 5.64 trillion won.

Industry watchers said the dividend payout appears to be aimed at supporting Samsung Electronics, which needs hefty amounts of cash to fund its sizable investments in chips. (Yonhap)