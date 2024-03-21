UK Deputy PM Oliver Dowden visits SM Entertainment

(From left) Choi Mi-na, SM Entertainment's chief global officer; Paul Clementson, director of the British Council in Korea; UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden; British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks and SM Entertainment's CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk pose for a photo at SM Entertainment's headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (SM Entertainment)

British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden visited K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment during his visit to South Korea for the 3rd Summit for Democracy, according to SM Entertainment.

Dowden met with chief officials of the agency including the Chief Executive Officer Jang Cheol-hyuk and the Chief Global Officer Choi Mi-na, at the headquarters of SM Entertainment in Seoul on Tuesday.

British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks and Edward de Minckwitz, a special adviser to Dowden, were also present during the visit.

Dowden is known for his interest in the culture and entertainment sector as he has previously served as Britain’s secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport.

He also has two daughters who love K-pop.

According to SM Entertainment, Dowden requested the visit to SM through the British Council in Korea.

During his visit to the agency's headquarters, Dowden looked around the recording and mixing studios, as well as the space for artists in the label.

“He showed interest when observing our studio. He commented that our artists are professionals with good vocal skills after listening to the mixed and pre-mixed sounds in our studio,” said SM Entertainment in a press release.

SM’s CEO Jang told Dowden that SM is currently preparing for the launch of a British boy group with the British entertainment company M&B.

“Together, we are producing a British boy group that will be active in the global music market. We are hoping that they turn out to be successful after receiving our K-pop training,” Jang told Dowden.

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dowden is in Korea to attend the 3rd Summit for Democracy, which kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday.