[Graphic News] South Korean squad for World Cup qualifiers

On March 11, Hwang Sun-hong, the interim boss for the men’s national team, announced his 23-man squad for South Korea’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers. South Korea faces Thailand on Thursday on home turf, then again on March 26 in the Southeast Asian country.

The two matches against Thailand will be the first time South Korea’s national team assembles again since losing to Jordan 2-0 in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in was also named to the national team despite the scuffle with captain Son Heung-min that sent shockwaves across the nation reeling from the humiliating exit from the Asian Cup.

Lee has since apologized to Son and his Asian Cup teammates. Son also urged the fans to forgive and forget.

However, many fans remain skeptical, and reactions toward Hwang’s decision to keep Lee in the team have been mixed.