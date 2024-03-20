Seoul piles pressure on doctors by finalizing medical school plans

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, right, leaves after addressing the nation at the Government Complex in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, right, leaves after addressing the nation at the Government Complex in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration on Wednesday announced the regional allocation for 2,000 new slots for students at medical schools across the country, finalizing administrative procedures for the plan it has pushed for months, despite doctors staging a large-scale walkout. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo reaffirmed that the government’s plan, which was announced in February, fell in line with the Ministry of Education’s decision to allot 82 percent of the quota to medical schools outside of the Greater Seoul area, which includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, with the remaining 18 percent at schools in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province -- and none in the capital. There are 40 medical schools across the country -- 27 such institutions outside Greater Seoul, five in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province combined and eight in Seoul. With the government completing the allocation of new seats, medical schools can now begin mapping out their admissions for 2025 -- solidifying a new reality in the field of education, rather than a plan subject to renegotiation. “We have decided to increase the total quota (by 2,000 seats from the 2025 academic year) based on the condition of education and the reality of medical services here,” Han said in a public address. “The allocation of the 2,000 new seats will be focused on medical schools located outside the Greater Seoul area, as well as small institutions and rural hospitals that work as medical hubs (for patients in nearby areas),” he added, underscoring the government’s goal to bridge the gap in medical service quality between the capital and rural areas. Han reiterated the government’s goal to fill a projected shortfall of 15,000 doctors by 2035 through the plan. The prime minister stressed that the quota increase was the minimum necessary measure to prevent the possible shortfall.

A group of doctors walk together at a hospital in Seoul in this photo taken on Wednesday. (Yonhap) A group of doctors walk together at a hospital in Seoul in this photo taken on Wednesday. (Yonhap)