Health care standoff worsens as professors threaten to leave hospitals

Critical care patients in South Korea are bracing for another round of uncertainty as medical professors, who have been filling the vacuum left by junior doctors’ walkouts, warned of collective action in protest against the government’s expansion plan.

The Medical Professors Association of Korea -- a coalition of professors from 33 medical schools -- issued a statement on Tuesday that it would take collective action "if any damage is inflicted" on trainee doctors or medical students as the government continues to up the ante against those who have left their workplaces and classrooms.

The group also warned that more medical professors would follow suit, which could lead to the collapse of the country’s medical services and quality of education.

Medical professors here often hold concurrent positions where they double as physicians in hospitals. Their collective action could worsen the disruption to hospital care and cause more delayed appointments and surgeries, especially for those already in critical care, as nurses and fellows would be the only ones left to fill the void.

Following the announcement, the government said it would consider issuing maintenance orders against medical professors who walk out of their workplaces.

Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo said during Tuesday’s briefing that the government views medical professors as “health care professionals,” adding that various orders could be issued to them if they leave the medical field based on the country’s medical laws. He declined to comment further.

Later in the afternoon, SNU professors requested that the government postpone the expansion plan for a year, urging that the plan and the policy for essential health care be rediscussed.

Bang Jae-Seung, who serves as the chief of the emergency committee of SNU and SNUH, proposed forming a dialogue forum comprising the government, the Korean Medical Association, politicians on each side of the aisle, and representatives for citizens, professors and junior doctors.

“(We) should ask credible organizations such as the World Health Organization for help with research and comply with the results. The planned hike should be postponed for one year, and (we) should objectively determine on increasing the quota and the exact number,” Bang said in a press conference held by SNU professors.

On Monday, the emergency response committee of Seoul National University’s College of Medicine and Seoul National University Hospital said that medical professors would resign voluntarily beginning next week if the government fails to come up with a “reasonable breakthrough” for the expansion plan and the ongoing medical situation.

In a survey of 1,146 affiliated professors at four SNU hospitals, 87 percent of the respondents, or 1,141, agreed that taking action is necessary if they continue to disagree with the government over the planned hike and the current medical situation, according to the committee.

The data also showed that more than 90 percent of the respondents believed that the government’s decision to lift the medical school enrollment quota by 2,000 has “no scientific basis.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong also raised concerns over the SNU medical professors’ resignation decisions, saying the move “threatens the lives and health of patients.”

“(The government) asks medical school professors to team up with the government to gather wisdom in bringing trainee doctors back and stay by the patient’s side,” Cho said during the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting.

Medical professors at Sungkyunkwan University and the Catholic University of Korea will also each hold meetings later this week to discuss collective action, according to reports citing education and health authorities.

Meanwhile, three former and incumbent executives at the Korean Medical Association appeared before police Tuesday for allegedly aiding and abetting trainee doctors’ walkouts. The three have denied the charges of causing the collective action.