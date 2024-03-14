Provincial colleges to get 80% of new med school spots

A lecture hall at a medical school in Gyeonggi Province is empty on Thursday morning, as medical students have taken a leave of absence in protest against the government's policy to expand the medical enrollment quota. (Yonhap)

Of the 2,000 new seats for medical schools being floated by the South Korean government, universities in provincial areas are to get 80 percent, with the rest for schools in Seoul and the vicinity, officials said Thursday, reaffirming the policy decision that has been facing fierce opposition from doctors since last month.

According to the government, the plan is to develop competitiveness in regional universities by increasing the number of medical students at those schools with relatively few such seats.

"We have not changed our policy of increasing the number of medical school seats for health care reform," a presidential office official said. "The government will unwaveringly pursue follow-up measures such as eliminating medical disparities between regions and strengthening essential medical care."

The Health Ministry also said on the same day that it would help major hospitals in noncapital regions elevate their quality of medical services to match those of the "big five" in Seoul -- Asan Medical Center, Samsung Medical Center, Severance Hospital, Seoul National University Hospital and Seoul St. Mary's Hospital. The plan involves offering more medical coverage for services offered at hospitals in regional areas.

The government has been testing this method by offering 550,000 won ($420) more per delivery of a child to medical centers outside the Greater Seoul area that hire a full-time obstetrician and have a delivery room.

The government plans to create a "medical map" that indexes medical demand and the availability of staff at regional hospitals to set the size of additional payment for medical services they offer, which it says is a step to eliminate medical disparities between regions. It aims to implement the plan within the second half of this year.

The government will also allocate 1.3 trillion won over five years to support the medical treatment of young children with serious illnesses and to reduce hospital admission costs for babies under 2.

"The government will ensure that young children will not face any difficulties going to hospitals at night or on holidays," Minister Lee Sang-min said in a government response meeting to medical circles' collective action.

Pediatrics has long been cited as one of several essential medical fields facing a shortage of health care workers. Some parents of young children have to line up for hours before neighborhood pediatric centers open for business, as a growing number of pediatricians have shifted to other medical fields, citing profit loss.

He also addressed the public's increasing anxieties over medical professors considering potential collective action, saying the government will mobilize all its resources to enhance medical treatment systems for emergent and serious patients, and to minimize confusion at hospitals.

Professors from medical schools nationwide have begun to submit resignations in collective action, pressuring the government to seek a breakthrough in its current deadlock with junior doctors.

The Medical Professors Association of Korea will hold a meeting later in the evening to discuss medical students being absent en masse and the situation regarding junior doctors not returning to work.

The president of the organization said if the furlough of students becomes reality and doctors are not able to return, professors could hand in voluntary resignations and halt practicing at university hospitals.

Medical professors from 19 universities are also making moves on a separate level, as they collect opinions from professors and teaching doctors to come up with a decision by Friday as to whether they will submit their resignations en masse.