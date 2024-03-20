Stray Kids to headline Lollapalooza Chicago

Most Popular
Stray Kids to headline Lollapalooza ChicagoBy Hong Yoo
Published : March 20, 2024 - 15:06
K-pop boy group Stray Kids will headline Lollapalooza Chicago, scheduled to take place at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 1-4, according to JYP Entertainment.
Lollapalooza, which began as a touring show in 1991, has since made Chicago's Grant Park its annual venue and become one of the leading music events in the US.
Stray Kids previously performed as a headliner at Lollapalooza Paris held last July, a first for a K-pop artist.
Other headliners of the Chicago festival this year include the American rapper and music producer Tyler, the Creator, and the American rock band Blink-182.
K-pop girl groups Ive and Vcha are also set to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago.
Last year, the K-pop boy group TXT headlined the event.
Before taking the main stage of Lollapalooza Chicago, Stray Kids is also headlining major music festivals in Europe in July -- I-Days in Milan and BST Hyde Park in London -- another first for a K-pop boy group.
The group is taking the stage at the Ippodromo Snai San Siro in Milan, Italy, on July 12 for I-Days.
They will then perform at Hyde Park in London on July 14 at BST Hyde Park.
