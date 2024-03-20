Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Koreans more open to foreigners in society than LGBTQ+: data

    Koreans more open to foreigners in society than LGBTQ+: data
  2. 2

    Yoon calls for dialogue, trust from medical community

    Yoon calls for dialogue, trust from medical community
  3. 3

    New marriages bounce back buoyed by international couples

    New marriages bounce back buoyed by international couples
  4. 4

    NK leader guides firing drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers

    NK leader guides firing drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers
  5. 5

    Disgraced ex-K-pop star released after serving time for sex crimes

    Disgraced ex-K-pop star released after serving time for sex crimes
  1. 6

    [New Neighbors] Is S. Korea a racist country?

    [New Neighbors] Is S. Korea a racist country?
  2. 7

    Dodgers beat S. Korea in final exhibition before MLB opener in Seoul

    Dodgers beat S. Korea in final exhibition before MLB opener in Seoul
  3. 8

    Spire Entertainment discloses video allegedly showing Omega X member sexually harassing its former CEO

    Spire Entertainment discloses video allegedly showing Omega X member sexually harassing its former CEO
  4. 9

    Trump unlikely to unravel IRA: experts

    Trump unlikely to unravel IRA: experts
  5. 10

    [Grace Kao] My Korean hospital adventures after breaking ankles

    [Grace Kao] My Korean hospital adventures after breaking ankles
지나쌤

Stray Kids to headline Lollapalooza Chicago

By Hong Yoo

Published : March 20, 2024 - 15:06

    • Link copied

Stray Kids (Lollapalooza Chicago) Stray Kids (Lollapalooza Chicago)

K-pop boy group Stray Kids will headline Lollapalooza Chicago, scheduled to take place at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 1-4, according to JYP Entertainment.

Lollapalooza, which began as a touring show in 1991, has since made Chicago's Grant Park its annual venue and become one of the leading music events in the US.

Stray Kids previously performed as a headliner at Lollapalooza Paris held last July, a first for a K-pop artist.

Other headliners of the Chicago festival this year include the American rapper and music producer Tyler, the Creator, and the American rock band Blink-182.

K-pop girl groups Ive and Vcha are also set to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago.

Last year, the K-pop boy group TXT headlined the event.

Before taking the main stage of Lollapalooza Chicago, Stray Kids is also headlining major music festivals in Europe in July -- I-Days in Milan and BST Hyde Park in London -- another first for a K-pop boy group.

The group is taking the stage at the Ippodromo Snai San Siro in Milan, Italy, on July 12 for I-Days.

They will then perform at Hyde Park in London on July 14 at BST Hyde Park.

More from Headlines