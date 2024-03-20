Rudolf Buchbinder to perform all five Beethoven piano concertos in June

Following a tour last year showcasing all 32 Beethoven piano sonatas in South Korea, Austrian pianist Rudolf Buchbinder, renowned for his interpretations of Beethoven's works, will present all five of the composer’s piano concertos in June.

Since 2012, the pianist, now 77, has been a regular guest in Seoul, captivating audiences with his renditions of Beethoven's piano sonatas and piano concertos. However, this year’s concerts mark not only the pianist's ninth visit to Korea but also his first time performing the complete Beethoven piano concertos in Seoul.

Buchbinder has performed Beethoven's 32 piano sonatas more than 60 times around the world but said during a press conference in Seoul last year that he never gets tired of playing Beethoven’s music and that he continues to find new elements each time he performs on stage.

Buchbinder owns 39 different editions of the complete Beethoven piano sonatas and a vast collection of scores, including the original plates and copies of Brahms' two piano concertos.

This time, Buchbinder will take the stage with Festival Strings Lucerne, where he will also conduct the orchestra.

Founded in 1956, Festival Strings Lucerne is one of the top chamber orchestras in Europe. It is currently led by artistic director Daniel Dodds, a violinist and educator.

On June 26 at the Seoul Arts Center, Buchbander will present Beethoven's piano concerto No. 1 and No. 5, known as “Emperor.” On June 30, he will return to the SAC to perform Beethoven's piano concerto No. 2, No. 4 and No. 3.

Buchbinder entered into an exclusive agreement with Deutsche Grammophon in 2019 at the age of 72, a year ahead of the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth.

Ticket prices range from 60,000 won to 200,000 won.

Outside of Seoul, the pianist will perform at the Busan Cultural Center although it has yet to be confirmed whether he will also be performing the complete Beethoven piano concertos there.