[Contribution] Looking into China's development, Sino-S. Korea ties in 3 keywords

China's Two Sessions for 2024 were successfully held March 4-11. As China's largest annual political event, the Two Sessions were an important opportunity for the world to listen to China's voice and understand its domestic and foreign policies. Recently, many acquaintances in South Korea have been asking me about the main topics addressed at the Two Sessions, the role China aims to assume globally and what steps should be taken for future China-Korea relations.

In this article, I will share my views centered around three keywords.

1. 'New quality productive forces'

This is a new concept introduced by President Xi Jinping and has become the "hot keyword" at this year's Two Sessions. In short, it refers to advanced productivity, in which innovation plays a leading role and science and technology serve as crucial components. This encompasses new manufacturing, characterized by strategic emerging industries and future industries, as well as new services epitomized by high-value-added producer services, and new industries represented by globalization and digitalization.

Over the span of several decades of development, China has garnered distinct institutional advantages, demand superiority from its massive domestic market, supply superiority from a complete industrial system, and talent superiority with a vast pool of skilled laborers. China is also accelerating the cultivation and growth of new industries, new models and new driving forces.

The target growth rate of around 5 percent outlined in this year's Chinese government work report indicates that the Chinese economy possesses strong resilience and immense potential, and is teeming with vitality.

China will vigorously promote the construction of a modernized industrial system and accelerate the development of new high-quality productive forces. China is well-equipped with the confidence, conditions, and capability to accomplish all the goals and tasks set for economic and social development this year.

As pragmatic cooperation between China and South Korea has continued to evolve in recent years, aligning with the trend of the times, bilateral collaboration across various fields, including new energy, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and medical aesthetics, among others, has yielded positive outcomes.

I hope that Koreans will take advantage of the significant opportunity presented by the long-term favorable trend of China's economy and the acceleration of the development of new high-quality productive forces. By doing so, they can continue to explore new potentials and drivers of China-Korea cooperation and foster quality improvement and upgrading of reciprocity and cooperation between the two countries.

2. 'Building community with shared future'

The promotion of building a community with a shared future for mankind is a core tenet of foreign affairs, which was clearly outlined at the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs held at the end of last year.

Over the past decade, the concept of a community of common destiny for mankind has demonstrated remarkable vitality, transitioning from a conceptual proposition to a scientific system, broadening from a Chinese initiative to an international consensus, and evolving from a promising vision to tangible achievements.

We actively promote the establishment of a new type of international relations, seek to enhance common values for all humanity, and pursue joint construction of the high-quality Belt and Road Initiative.

Additionally, we have proposed and implemented the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative. China's contribution to global economic growth has exceeded 30 percent for several consecutive years.

China desires prosperity not only for itself but also for other countries, and it wishes even more fervently for the success of each country. Hence, we aspire to collectively construct an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world where lasting peace, universal security, and shared prosperity can be enjoyed.

China and Korea have been friendly neighbors sharing joys and sorrows since old times. The two countries have consistently enhanced exchanges, fostered friendship, deepened cooperation, and achieved milestones together since establishing diplomatic ties. This has further intertwined the destinies of the two countries.

3. 'Original intention and mission'

There is an ancient Chinese saying, "Know where you come from and then think about the way you are going."

Over the 75 years since the establishment of New China, China has been able to precisely identify its goals and direction to move forward, steadily making progress step by step while overcoming internal and external challenges. This is because the Chinese Communist Party and government have consistently adhered to their original aspiration and mission of promoting people's happiness, national rejuvenation, and world peace

The international community observed China steadily advancing, pioneering, and innovating as well as consolidating its unity of purpose and strength during this year's Two Sessions. The international community also recognized that China's primary objective remains the development of the public economy, better fulfilling the people's aspirations for a better life, and benefiting both China and the world at large.

The establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Korea and the remarkable developments in bilateral relations can be attributed to the fact that the two countries have upheld the original aspirations of mutual respect, mutual trust, and reciprocal coexistence. Both have also upheld the solemn promises made in the joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations, respected and considered each other's core interests, and focused their missions and tasks on promoting peace, fostering cooperation, and enhancing friendship.

The development of China-Korea relations currently indeed faces certain difficulties and challenges, circumstances that none of us wish for.

To restore a trajectory of healthy and stable development in China-Korea relations and take one step forward, it is paramount to reflect on and uphold the original aspirations and missions that both countries held when establishing diplomatic relations.

We have confidence that individuals from various sectors in both countries, with their broad perspectives, will lend their wisdom and strength toward this goal.

Before we knew it, spring is arriving with its spring breezes blowing and flowers of all kinds in full bloom, just like a Chinese poetic verse that says, "I didn't know it was spring until the spring breeze touched my face, and I realized it was spring because all kinds of flowers were in full bloom."

Spring is a season full of warmth and hope. I wish for the continued development of China and Korea in this beautiful season, and I hope to welcome the bright spring days with the swift restoration of bilateral relations.

By Xing Haiming

Xing Haiming is the Chinese ambassador to South Korea. The views expressed by the ambassador in this article are his own. -- Ed.