Yeongdeungpo-gu to turn into cherry blossom heaven

Yeongdeungpo-gu, the district in western Seoul, is set to turn into a pink heaven with cherry blossoms, where all flower lovers can enjoy the arrival of spring from March 29 to April 2.

The district’s Yunjung-ro in Yeouido, a 1.7-kilometer road filled with almost 1,900 cherry blossom trees, and the street’s nearby areas, are scheduled to become the main stage for this year’s spring flower festival, according to the local government of Yeongdeungpo-gu on Monday.

Visitors can enjoy a picnic with family and friends on the Yeouido side of Sogang Daegyo, a bridge that links the districts of Mapo and Yeongdeungpo, and in Hangang Park near the National Assembly Building, where concerts and unique spots for taking photos will be available during the festival period.

For this year’s cherry blossom festival, visually impaired individuals can request assistance from a team of guides who will accompany them and offer commentary as they tour the festival. A guided Hangang yacht tour for the visually impaired will be offered once a day during the five-day festival.

Another feast for visitors’ eyes this year will be Yeongdeungpo Artcube, where the district’s own artists, like emerging sculptor Kim Woo-jin, will be introduced to festivalgoers.

The district also gives local artists the chance to sell their works -- small-scale art works under 1,000,000 won ($747.60) -- to the public.

Hoping to ensure cherry blossom lovers’ safety, vehicles will have limited access to the road near the National Assembly Building from March 28 to April 3.

According to Yeongdungpo-gu, safety guards and police volunteers will be stationed to assist the festival, preventing unauthorized parking, illegal street vendors and possible crowd crushes at packed tourist areas like the exits of Yeouinaru Station Subway Line No. 5.

A separate tourist information center will be set up at the festival area for foreign tourists.

Tourists will be able to rent strollers, ask detailed questions about the baby lounge and request medical staff as well.

The festival area can be reached by walking from National Assembly Station on Subway Line No. 9.