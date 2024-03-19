Hyundai Motor Group continues to rack up EV accolades

Hyundai Motor Group has been winning dozens of awards with its diverse lineup of electric vehicles across the globe and is looking to continue adding more to its trophy collection.

According to the South Korean auto conglomerate on Tuesday, the EVs of its three brands -- Hyundai Motor Company, Kia and Genesis -- have won 48 awards in 13 countries over the past six months. Of the awards, 41 came from North America and Europe.

The Kia EV9, a large electric sports utility vehicle, led the pack, as it claimed 17 awards, including: North American SUV of the year, German luxury car of the year and UK car of the year.

The EV9 has also been named one of the three finalists for the World Car of the Year award, along with the BYD Seal and Volvo EX30. The final winner will be announced on March 27 at the New York International Auto Show.

Hyundai Motor Company’s two renowned EVs -- the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5 -- continued collecting awards in recent months. The Ioniq 6 won seven awards, including: the German New Energy Car of the Year, the Irish Car of the Year and the Scottish Car of the Year. The Ioniq 5 took home eight honors, including: the Singaporean Car of the Year, the Indian Green Car of the Year and the US Cars.com Best Electric Car of the Year.

According to market analyzer S&P Global Mobility, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was the sixth most-registered EVs in the US last year with over 30,000 new Ioniq 5 vehicles hitting the road.

The Genesis GV60, a compact luxury crossover SUV, added three awards to the auto conglomerate’s trophy collection, including the Chinese SUV of the year.

“We are happy to deliver the news of Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis EVs winning awards from multiple prestigious award ceremonies,” said a Hyundai Motor Group official. “We will strengthen our position in the EV market with automated models boasting even more of a competitive edge.”