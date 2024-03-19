Samsung to release high-voltage MLCCs for EVs

Samsung Electro-Mechanics announced on Tuesday the launch of its latest high-voltage MLCCs tailored for electric vehicles, in response to surging demand from global automotive component manufacturers.

MLCCs, or Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors, play a crucial role in regulating the consistent flow of current in electronic circuits, particularly within automobiles, where each vehicle contains between 3,000 to 10,000 MLCCs.

The company has unveiled five new high-voltage MLCCs, including three variants of 1000V MLCCs and two of 630V MLCCs. These products, available in 3.2 millimeters in height and 2.5 or 1.6 millimeters in width, ensure a stable power supply even in high-frequency environments.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics stated that these products will be integrated into electric vehicles' onboard chargers, essential components that receive power from external chargers to charge the vehicle’s battery, aiming to minimize noise and enhance charging efficiency.

The high-voltage MLCC market is projected to expand from $4 billion in 2024 to $11 billion by 2029, driven by automakers' endeavors to accelerate charging speed.

"The development of high-voltage automotive MLCCs underscores Samsung Electro-Mechanics' technological prowess in this field," said Choi Jeremy, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electro-Mechanics Component Unit.

"We will strengthen our technological competitiveness by developing and manufacturing key raw materials for MLCCs in-house, and expand our market share in automotive MLCCs through internalization of facilities and bolstering production capacity," Choi added.