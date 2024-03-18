Yoon calls for dialogue, trust from medical community

President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L) shakes hands with a doctor at Asan Medical Center in Seoul on March 18, 2024, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday urged the medical community to engage in dialogue and to trust the government, rather than refusing to bend on plans to increase the annual medical school enrollment quota.

The president made the remarks during his visit to the pediatric ward of the Asan Medical Center earlier in the day. There, he met with hospital officials, including Park Seung-il, the head of the hospital and Lee Je-hwan, the vice director of medical services, to encourage medical workers who have remained in their positions and to listen to the voices of those in the medical field.

The visit is the president's first after announcing the planned quota hike and a set of medical reform policies in early February.

“(Please) do not keep saying that you can’t engage in dialogue (with the government) unless we adjust the increase in the enrollment quota. Please look to the future and persuade your juniors,” Yoon was quoted as saying by his spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung. Kim also noted that Yoon underscored the importance of meeting the demands of medical personnel in a rapidly aging society.

“Doctors and nurses who know about the field the best need to give their opinions on the improvements that should be made and on what (more is needed to) complete the medical reform,” Yoon said. “Please come to the dialogue and believe in the government.”

Yoon also stressed that the country can’t go through such strife every time it decides to lift the enrollment quota. The president said that the hike would not lower the quality of medical care, shrugging off the medical community’s concerns over that particular issue.

Despite the president's visit, two incumbent executives of the Korean Medical Associations told local media that they were given a three-month license suspension notice, marking the first such instance a month from the start of the junior doctors’ walkout.