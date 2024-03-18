Home

Asiana Airlines wins data transfer certification in China

By Park Se-ra

Published : March 18, 2024 - 14:11

    Link copied

(Asiana Airlines) (Asiana Airlines)

Asiana Airlines on Monday announced that it has become the first domestic airline to win the Certification of Cross Border Transfers of Personal Information, as mandated by China's Personal Information Protection Law.

This certification affirms the company's adherence to the stringent requirements necessary for the secure transfer and management of personal data to regions outside China.

The achievement follows China's introduction of updated information protection regulations in July 2022, known as the Measures for the Security Assessment of Outbound Data Transfer. These regulations are designed to safeguard personal information collected within China by ensuring its secure transfer and management when sent abroad, necessitating a separate certification process.

Earlier this month, the company cleared the final evaluation phase, thus gaining official recognition for its lawful collection, secure management, and operational handling of customer and employee data. The certification encompasses 65 categories within 12 major systems employed by the airline in the Chinese market.

This milestone marks a pivotal step in international data protection compliance, setting a precedent for industry compliance with cross-border PI transfer regulations.

"As the enforcement and strengthening of personal information protection laws are rapidly applied worldwide, it is important to proactively understand and respond (in a timely manner) to the laws and regulations of each country. We will continue to enhance customer trust with a robust information security system," said Yun Chan-ui, the company's chief information security officer.

Since 2013, Asiana Airlines has consistently maintained the Information Security Management System certification, a standard for domestic information protection awarded by the Korea Internet & Security Agency.

