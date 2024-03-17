Palace tours offer new look at two ‘East Palaces’

Special palace tours opened Sunday to raise awareness of the historic grounds of Changdeokgung and Changgyeonggung captured in a 19th century painting, a national treasure.

Every Sunday until May 12, the first 20 visitors to arrive at the Okcheon Bridge just past the main gate of Changgyeonggung will be able to tour areas depicted in “Donggwoldo,” or the Painting of the East Palaces. The paintings depicting the palaces east of the main palace, Gyeongbokgung, are believed to have been made sometime between 1826 and 1831 by royal court painters.

The free tours, which start at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., will each run for an hour, making various stops around the grounds of Changgyeonggung. A guide will explain how the scenes depicted in the painting have changed over time.