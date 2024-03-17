[Photo News] Bank for senior customers

Most Popular
-
1
Medical professors to submit resignations starting March 25 in support of trainee doctors' walkout
-
2
[Weekender] A new equation in sharing costs of marriage
-
3
68% of Korean adults living with parents won't move out until marriage
-
4
Man jailed for shooting stray dog with arrow to ‘avenge his chickens’
-
5
N. Korean leader guides military drills of paratroopers, calls for war preparations
-
6
Samsung C&T shareholders vote down activists' dividend hike proposal
-
7
Calling all bakery buffs -- Seongsu-dong's must-visit bagel shops
-
8
Pro-Putin Russian ballerina's Seoul performance canceled amid backlash
-
9
BTS' V tops iTunes charts in 87 countries with new solo single
-
10
Ohtani leads Dodgers to S. Korea as they prepare for historic MLB series
[Photo News] Bank for senior customersBy Korea Herald
Published : March 17, 2024 - 14:52
A new Hana Bank branch in Daejeon features a cultural space tailored to senior customers. The Hana 50+ Culture Bank, the 10th of its kind, aims to offer diverse cultural and educational programs to better meet the growing needs of the older generations. (Hana Financial Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Summit for Democracy opens in Seoul in mega-election year
-
Disgraced ex-minister rises as major threat to ruling party
-
Med professors to resign starting March 25