[Photo News] Bank for senior customers

By Korea Herald

Published : March 17, 2024 - 14:52

A new Hana Bank branch in Daejeon features a cultural space tailored to senior customers. The Hana 50+ Culture Bank, the 10th of its kind, aims to offer diverse cultural and educational programs to better meet the growing needs of the older generations. (Hana Financial Group)

