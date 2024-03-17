Most Popular
-
1
Medical professors to submit resignations starting March 25 in support of trainee doctors' walkout
-
2
[Weekender] A new equation in sharing costs of marriage
-
3
68% of Korean adults living with parents won't move out until marriage
-
4
Man jailed for shooting stray dog with arrow to ‘avenge his chickens’
-
5
N. Korean leader guides military drills of paratroopers, calls for war preparations
-
6
Samsung C&T shareholders vote down activists' dividend hike proposal
-
7
Calling all bakery buffs -- Seongsu-dong's must-visit bagel shops
-
8
Pro-Putin Russian ballerina's Seoul performance canceled amid backlash
-
9
BTS' V tops iTunes charts in 87 countries with new solo single
-
10
Ohtani leads Dodgers to S. Korea as they prepare for historic MLB series
V of BTS takes music charts by storm with new digital single, ‘Fri(end)s’By Hong Yoo
Published : March 17, 2024 - 14:19
BTS is not planning on leaving a void while they are away serving their mandatory military duty.
On Friday, V of BTS released a new English digital single, “Fri(end)s.”
The single was played on Spotify more than 4.72 million times on the day of its release, quickly landing at No. 7 on Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global playlist.
The new single broke V's record on the chart as his previous release, “Love Me Again,” a B-side track of his first solo album “Layover,” had landed at No. 10 on the same chart dated Aug. 11, 2023.
“Fri(end)s” also topped iTunes’ Top Song chart in 87 regions worldwide and landed at No. 2 on Oricon’s Daily Digital Single Ranking.
“Fri(end)s” is a pop-soul R&B love song with English lyrics.
The song is about V being in love with a girl he has been friends with since 2009.
The girl defines their relationship as one of friends to which V argues friends don’t say words that make friends feel like more than just friends.
V wishes to stop pretending and put an end to their relationship.
The song's melody is very subtle atop a repetitive beat.
Making the song dramatic is the wide range covered by V’s falsetto and lower-register vocals.
“I was looking for a song to leave for my fans to enjoy while I was away when I found this song. It’s a charming song and I think Armys will like it,” said V in a press release on Friday.
V is not the only BTS member to have stocked up projects before joining the military.
J-Hope of BTS is set to release a documentary series, “Hope on the Street,” on March 28.
The six-part documentary series shows J-Hope visiting Osaka, Paris, New York and his hometown of Gwangju in Korea to connect and dance with street dancers on the scene.
J-Hope met with dancers of diverse street dance genres including popping, house, hip-hop and locking, to communicate with them through dancing and to learn from them.
The documentary series was created by J-Hope before he began his mandatory military service in April last year.
Following the release of the documentary series, J-Hope will drop a special album, “Hope on the Street Vol. 1,” on March 29.
Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months.
BTS is expected to resume its group activities in 2025 after all seven members are discharged from the military.
More from Headlines
-
Summit for Democracy opens in Seoul in mega-election year
-
Disgraced ex-minister rises as major threat to ruling party
-
Med professors to resign starting March 25