Jungkook of BTS updates life in Army

Jungkook of BTS updates life in ArmyBy Hong Yoo
Published : March 17, 2024 - 13:42
Jungkook of BTS who has been serving his national defense duty since December last year, gave fans an update on his life in the Army on Saturday.
“ARMYs (fandom name), are you guys doing well? I’m doing well,” said Jungkook on the global fan communication platform Weverse.
“I’ve been working out. I’ve also been cleaning even the ceilings. I’m also cooking. It’s mid-March already. I will update you again soon. I miss you guys a lot. Salute,” he added.
Jungkook entered the military boot camp at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeongcheon, Gyeonggi Province on Dec. 12, 2023, along with Jimin of BTS.
Jungkook and Jimin will be discharged June 11, 2025.
Meanwhile, Jungkook’s “Standing Next To You,” the title track of his first solo album, “Golden,” remains on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 18 consecutive weeks.
The album, “Golden,” remains on Billboard’s main album chart, Billboard 200, for 18 consecutive weeks as well, a record-breaking feat for a K-pop solo artist.
