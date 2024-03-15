[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen to debut at Glastonbury

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen will join the lineup for this year's Glastonbury Festival, becoming the first K-pop act to do so, according to Pledis Entertainment on Friday. The 13-member act will perform at one of the UK's largest music festivals along with the likes of Dua Lipa, Cold Play, SZA, LCD Soundsystem and Little Simz. The outdoor event will last for five days starting June 26. The band was also invited to headline Lollapalooza Berlin slated for September 7-8. In the meantime, Seventeen will kick off its encore stadium tour, “Follow Again,” in Incheon with a two-day gig on March 30-31. It will continue in Seoul in April before taking the bandmates to Osaka and Kanagawa in Japan in May. (G)I-dle joins forces with J.Lo

(Credit: Cube Entertainment) (Credit: Cube Entertainment)

(G)I-dle is the featured artist for Jennifer Lopez’s latest single “This Time Around,” according to Cube Entertainment on Friday. The single is a retake on the American singer’s hit song “This Time Around” from her ninth full-length album, “This Is Me … Now,” which was released last month. The group added its trendy raps and unique voices and leader Soyeon participated in tweaking the original song. The five-member group has been expanding its musical spectrum through a series of collaborations, including those with Alan Walker and Anne-Marie. Meanwhile, its second studio album “Two” debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 132 this week, becoming the group’s fourth entry on the main albums chart. The LP sold over 1.53 million copies in the first week and is the group's second million-selling album. Stray Kids wins best single from Golden Disc Awards Japan

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids picked up a trophy from the 38th Japan Golden Disc Awards for the best 5 singles, according to the organization. “Social Path (feat. LiSA) / Super Bowl -- Japanese ver. --” is an extended play that consists of two tracks -- the former being the first collaboration with the Japanese singer and songwriter and the latter, a Japanese-language version of “Super Bowl,” a B-side track from its third studio album “5-Star.” The EP is the eight-member team’s first in Japan and sold over 1 million copies, cinching the million certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan. The album topped Oricon’s daily, weekly and monthly rankings as well. Next month, the bandmates will greet fans in Japan at fan meetups in Osaka and Saitama. Epex to bring out 1st LP next month

(Credit: C9 Entertainment) (Credit: C9 Entertainment)