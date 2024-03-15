[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen to debut at Glastonbury

Most Popular
-
1
Woman throws dogs from ninth floor
-
2
Provincial colleges to get 80% of new med school spots
-
3
Superhighway with no speed limit planned for South Jeolla Province
-
4
Alibaba pledges $1.1b investment for Korea expansion
-
5
Health minister makes last-minute appeal to medical professors as resignations loom
-
6
Leader of doctors' group questioned again over trainee doctors' walkout
-
7
New space agency hints at ‘no salary cap’ for workers
-
8
N. Korea unveils new battle tank with leader Kim boasting their striking power
-
9
S. Korea closely eyeing China's push to add Mt. Paekdu as UNESCO global geopark
-
10
Patients, families on edge as more doctors consider resigning
[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen to debut at GlastonburyBy Hwang You-mee
Published : March 15, 2024 - 17:40
Seventeen will join the lineup for this year's Glastonbury Festival, becoming the first K-pop act to do so, according to Pledis Entertainment on Friday.
The 13-member act will perform at one of the UK's largest music festivals along with the likes of Dua Lipa, Cold Play, SZA, LCD Soundsystem and Little Simz. The outdoor event will last for five days starting June 26.
The band was also invited to headline Lollapalooza Berlin slated for September 7-8.
In the meantime, Seventeen will kick off its encore stadium tour, “Follow Again,” in Incheon with a two-day gig on March 30-31. It will continue in Seoul in April before taking the bandmates to Osaka and Kanagawa in Japan in May.
(G)I-dle joins forces with J.Lo
(G)I-dle is the featured artist for Jennifer Lopez’s latest single “This Time Around,” according to Cube Entertainment on Friday.
The single is a retake on the American singer’s hit song “This Time Around” from her ninth full-length album, “This Is Me … Now,” which was released last month. The group added its trendy raps and unique voices and leader Soyeon participated in tweaking the original song.
The five-member group has been expanding its musical spectrum through a series of collaborations, including those with Alan Walker and Anne-Marie.
Meanwhile, its second studio album “Two” debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 132 this week, becoming the group’s fourth entry on the main albums chart. The LP sold over 1.53 million copies in the first week and is the group's second million-selling album.
Stray Kids wins best single from Golden Disc Awards Japan
Stray Kids picked up a trophy from the 38th Japan Golden Disc Awards for the best 5 singles, according to the organization.
“Social Path (feat. LiSA) / Super Bowl -- Japanese ver. --” is an extended play that consists of two tracks -- the former being the first collaboration with the Japanese singer and songwriter and the latter, a Japanese-language version of “Super Bowl,” a B-side track from its third studio album “5-Star.”
The EP is the eight-member team’s first in Japan and sold over 1 million copies, cinching the million certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan. The album topped Oricon’s daily, weekly and monthly rankings as well.
Next month, the bandmates will greet fans in Japan at fan meetups in Osaka and Saitama.
Epex to bring out 1st LP next month
Epex will come out with its first full album in April, according to an announcement by agency C9 Entertainment on Friday.
The boy band will begin its “youth” series and the upcoming album “Youth Chapter 1: Youth Days” will be the first of the three.
A pre-release from the upcoming album, “Graduation Day,” was dropped in advance last month, in time for the actual high school graduations of Yewang and Jeff.
Since its debut in 2021, the eight-piece team has released six EPs, the last of which wrapped up the “Prelude of Anxiety” series. The band had its first standalone concert in Hong Kong last week after touring five cities in Japan. Later this month, it will visit fans in Taiwan.
More from Headlines
-
Samsung Electronics' unionized workers threaten first-ever strike
-
S. Korean, US warplanes stage live-fire drills against NK threats
-
Yoon aide under fire for remarks over press freedom, Gwangju Uprising